SPPD releases bodycam of officers shooting and injuring man charged in encampment triple homicide

Body camera video showing St. Paul officers shooting and injuring a man charged in a triple homicide at a Minneapolis homeless encampment was released on Tuesday.

As previously reported, St. Paul police officers were called to the 400 block of Pierce Street on Oct. 28 on a report of shots fired. Other people reported hearing shots fired and believed they came from the area of Snelling and University avenues.

Police found Bennett armed with a gun near Snelling and Charles avenues.

When officers confronted Bennett, he pointed the gun at his own head and began walking south on Snelling Avenue. Authorities tried negotiating with Bennett to put the gun down but he continued walking towards the intersection at University Avenue.

Two officers used less lethal projectiles; however, during the incident, Bennett pointed the gun at police and four officers fired their weapons and hit him.

Medical aid was provided on scene before Bennett was brought to Regions Hospital.

The six officers who were involved in the incident were identified and placed on critical incident leave, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

“Our city experienced another episode of gun violence last week. Our officers responded to one of the busiest intersections in our state for a person shooting a gun. Given the location, time of day, and number of motorists, light-rail users, and people on foot and bicycles in the area, I am thankful more people weren’t injured,” said St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry. “We remain committed as your police department to being transparent and releasing body-camera footage as soon as possible. No one, including the police officers that are tasked with responding to these calls, wants these outcomes. We must all work together to stop the violence in our community.”

WARNING: Some viewers may find the content disturbing. Click here to watch the bodycam video released by St. Paul Police on Tuesday.

Police later learned Bennett had shot and critically injured a man earlier in the evening at a sober living home on the 3500 block of Columbus Avenue South.

Bennett faces one count of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the Columbus Avenue shooting and counts of second-degree assault and illegal gun possession in the encounter with St. Paul police.

Police also discovered that Bennett was the suspect in an Oct. 27 triple homicide at a Minneapolis homeless encampment, and on Monday, Hennepin County prosecutors charged Bennett with three counts of second-degree murder.

The three victims who were killed in the small tent encampment on 44th Street between Lyndale and Hiawatha avenues have been identified as Samantha Jo Moss, 35, Louis Mitchell Lemons Jr., 32 and Christopher Martell Washington, 38.

Bennett remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail in lieu of $2 million bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Wednesday.