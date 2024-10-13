Spooky skeleton display turning heads in Stillwater

Skeletons on the move in Stillwater

Halloween is just weeks away, but many front lawns in the metro couldn’t wait.

That includes a popular haunt in the east metro that returns year after year, much to the joy of neighbors.

“I’ve been a fan of Halloween for many years now and it definitely started once I got the skeleton displays going and it’s just grown from there,” said Abby Ellingson, a Halloween enthusiast.

“I’ve got friends and family and community members that just drive by every day to see if I changed the scene,” Ellingson added. “It’s really fun to see them getting excited about the skeletons and just Halloween in general. What better way to bring joy to the community.”

Ellingson starts the display at the end of September every year and it stays up until the day after Halloween, when you can see them waving goodbye.

Click the video player above to watch as 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Photojournalist Justin Duhn highlights the constantly changing skeleton party in Stillwater.