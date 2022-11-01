SPJ awards former KSTP digital producer Dave Aeikens posthumously with highest honor

The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) has posthumously awarded former KSTP digital producer Dave Aeikens with the Wells Memorial Key, the highest honor an SPJ member can receive.

The award recognizes the work Aeikens contributed to the organization.

“SPJ is a richer and stronger organization because Dave gave it his all,” SPJ National President Rebecca Aguilar, said in a statement issued at the time of his death. “He was passionate about journalism, committed to making sure we journalists were treated fairly, and always the stellar storyteller.”

After graduating from the University of St. Thomas, Aeikens worked at the Albert Lea Tribune, the West Central Tribune and the St. Cloud Times. In 2014, he joined the KSTP news team as a digital producer, then went on to work in communications for the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

In addition to his work with SPJ—including serving as its national president from 2008-2009—Aeikens served as Region 6 director, president of the Minnesota Pro Chapter and chair of the Legal Defense Fund. He also volunteered with organizations and initiatives related to the journalism industry and helped build up the Excellence in Journalism Conference.

In his spare time, Aeikens enjoyed golf, cooking, and watching live and televised sporting events.

Aeikens died in November 2021 due to complications from a liver condition and is survived by his parents.

Joe Radske—current Region 6 coordinator—and Kevin Smith—SPJ national president from 2009-2010—accepted the Wells Memorial Key award on Aeikens’ behalf, and it will be sent to his parents.

Learn more about the Wells Memorial Key award here.

