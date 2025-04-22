Special team of domestic violence victim advocates work ‘gone on arrival’ calls

“Gone on arrival” is often the code police use in their reports when the suspect has fled the scene.

A nine-member team, composed of Hennepin County Attorney’s Office staff, prosecutors, Minneapolis police and victim advocates, reviews “gone on arrival” reports daily.

“Not knowing what is happening with your situation is very scary,” said Siri Lokensgard, who is part of the team at the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Lokensgard said a team member reaches out to the victim after reviewing the “gone on arrival” report to see if they can help.

“Our role as advocates is to listen without judgment and support you in whatever that may look like,” Lokensgard said.

Some of the services the team offers include helping the victim discuss possible prosecution, filing an order of protection, creating a personal safety plan to get out of immediate danger or changing the locks.

“Trying to identify those particular cases where we are afraid there might be future domestic violence, and perhaps deadly violence, I think there’s a gap there being addressed,” said Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

The County Attorney hopes the team can help to try and break the cycle of domestic violence to show suspects that the matter isn’t over when they flee the scene. “If they (suspect) know all I have to take off from the scene and nothing is going to happen, we’re not really going to interrupt that cycle,” Moriarty said.

Last year, there were 2,341 domestic violence cases, an uptick of 112 more cases than the year before, according to Hennepin County Attorney data.

If you would like to find out more about finding help if you are experiencing domestic violence in Hennepin County, there is a special resource center in Minneapolis that helps victims.

