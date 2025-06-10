Special Session: Minnesota lawmakers pass safety legislation for schools

Minnesota lawmakers passed a $700 million bonding bill to address infrastructure projects, which also includes a grant program for public, private, and charter schools to install special law enforcement key boxes on buildings.

“This is one that will impact everyone in Minnesota, all schools,” said Rep. Jeff Witte(Lakeville-R), a former police officer who supported the legislation. “If there is the unthinkable incident… hoping it will save lives.”

Witte said seconds and minutes matter when law enforcement is trying to respond to an emergency call at schools.

The law enforcement key boxes will keep the school’s keys and will only be accessible by officers responding to an emergency call.

“You look at what happened at Sandy Hook, what happened out at Uvalde — everyone’s coming through the front door. Tactically, it might be smarter, safer to come in from a different angle, you can have that lock box in that spot,” Witte said.

The legislation was led in the Minnesota House by Rep. Julie Greene (DFL-Edina).

“This can dramatically speed up law enforcement response to stop the threat, essentially protecting students and staff,” Greene said.

Similar lock box devices are already being used by firefighters to respond to emergencies in schools across the state, including Minneapolis, St. Paul and Rochester, according to Greene.