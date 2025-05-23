Special Session likely means Walz pushing back re-election announcement

It seems increasingly likely that a special session of the Minnesota Legislature won’t happen until late next week at the earliest and maybe not until early June. It’s frustrating to Governor Tim Walz, but he understands the dynamics behind it.

“This is the most divided state legislature maybe in any state’s history,” the governor said in an interview recorded for “At Issue with Tom Hauser” that will air at 10 a.m. Sunday morning on Ch. 5. “It’s 67-67 in the House. It’s 34-33 in the Senate….101 to 100. There are strong ideological differences.”

When asked if he could have done more to bring lawmakers together in March or April to start working through their disagreements, he said it likely wouldn’t have mattered.

“I think the deadline always forces them (to wait to the last minute),” the governor said. “I think we could have started three years ago and if the deadline was May 19, we would still be in the same boat.”

The issue of reducing the number of undocumented immigrants with access to the state’s health care insurance program is one of the most contentious parts of the overall budget agreement the governor reached with DFL and Republican legislative leaders. He agreed to a compromise of phasing adult undocumented immigrants out of the program, but allowing children to stay in the program.

When asked if he regrets agreeing to that, he said he doesn’t. Although he was disappointed in how some DFL lawmakers voiced their disapproval by banging on his office door and disrupting a news conference.

“It was part of a compromise,” he said of the agreement. “What I do say is that type of behavior [by DFL lawmakers] is unacceptable.”

As for whether he’s planning to run for re-election to a third term, the governor remains coy. However, after initially saying he thought he’d announce a decision in June after the legislative session ended in May, he’s now looking at pushing that back after a possible June special session.

“I want to get out of this session, reassess where we’re at,” he said. “If I have the ability to serve, I want to be in the position to make that decision. I think you have to make that decision sometime in July.”