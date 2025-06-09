Special legislative session begins Monday

Minnesota lawmakers are expected to start voting Monday morning on newly brokered state budget agreements – and the big question is, will those deals hold?

One big sticking point that could potentially derail getting the budget done is whether to include undocumented immigrants in MN Care, the state’s healthcare program.

Minnesotans are split on the issue, according to a new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, which shows 35% of respondents saying adults and children should be allowed to enroll. Meanwhile, 30% say they should all be removed the program, and another 23% say adults should be removed, but children allowed to remain. Another 12% say they’re not sure.

As its written right now, only undocumented children will have health insurance, and children make up 25% of those who are insured, while the rest are adults. Democrats argue if undocumented immigrants aren’t insured, it will cost more when they show up for medical treatment, in turn, making it more expensive in the long run. Republicans say they’re wrong.

“Again, it’s all about fairness. We have to help the healthcare of our Minnesotans and put that as a priority first,” said Rep. Jeff Backer (R-Browns Valley).

“It’s a cold-hearted, partisan, ideological stand that is not required to settle a budget. but that is the condition that has been demanded by the House GOP,” said DFL House Speaker Emerita Rep. Melissa Hortman.

If this passes as its written, undocumented adults suing the state’s health care program will be phased out of coverage at the end of this year.

Another issue awaiting lawmakers is the transportation bill, which includes a recently added provision that has a handful of metro area counties up in arms.

As it is currently written, $93 million will be diverted tothe Met Councilf or bus rapid transit projects. That money would come from a metro area sales tax that began in 2023, which was aimed at helping counties around the metro fund work on their roads, trails and transit projects.

If this change in the bill does pass, those counties would instead have their share of that money slashed in half.

It’s a move that has counties flooding lawmakers’ inboxes, with one letter saying “the public and counties did not have an opportunity to weigh in on it in the conference committee or working group process. It was never discussed at a public meeting.”

“We all have budgets to balance, but it shouldn’t be balanced on the backs of counties because we don’t have anywhere to go but our levy and that’s not right,” said Karla Bigham, a Commissioner for Washington County. “This is going to create a hold in our budgets, in our capital improvement plans.”

Last week, lawmakers did acknowledge issues with the transportation bill.

The KSTP/SurveyUSA poll shows Minnesotans are split on their approval of the legislature and who they blame for the stalemate.

While 43% of respondents either strongly or somewhat disapprove of the work legislators are doing, 41% say they strongly or somewhat approve. As for who is to blame for the stalemate, 19% say Gov. Tim Walz, another 13% say the Minnesota House, 8% say the DFL-controlled Senate and 40% blame all three.

As reported on Friday by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the special legislative session is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday and be complete by 7 a.m. Tuesday.

