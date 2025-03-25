Special election to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn set for April 29
Gov. Tim Walz has set a special election for April 29 to replace former state Sen. Justin Eichorn, who resigned his seat in Senate District 6 last week amid allegations he solicited sex from a minor.
Bloomington police arrested Eichorn on March 17 as part of a prostitution sting in which an undercover officer impersonated a 17-year-old girl. Eichorn sent Walz his letter of resignation Thursday morning after he was charged in federal court with attempted coercion and enticement of a minor.
So far, at least eight candidates — seven Republicans and one Democrat — have announced their candidacy for the district that stretches from Grand Rapids to Brainerd and includes parts of Cass, Crow Wing and Itasca counties:
- Jennifer Carnahan, mayor of Nisswa and former Minnesota GOP chair
- Steve “Hudson” Cotariu, a businessman and magician
- Josh Gazelka, son of former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka
- Keri Heintzeman, wife of state Rep. Josh Heintzeman
- John Howe, a retired veterinarian
- Doug Kern, an anti-abortion activist
- Angel Zierden, former mayor of Breezy Point
- Emily LeClaire, a former DFL candidate for Minnesota House District 6B
The window to file for candidacy with the Secretary of State’s Office opens on Wednesday and closes at 5 p.m on April 1. A primary will be held on April 15, two weeks before the special election takes place.
The winner of the special election likely won’t take the oath of office until May 5, just two weeks before the Legislature must wrap up the regular session.