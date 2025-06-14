Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, husband killed; Rep. John Hoffman and wife also shot
Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.”
During a news conference Saturday morning, the governor also confirmed State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times at their home in Champlin. They were both out of surgery, and Walz said he was “optimistic” about their recovery.
Authorities say both lawmakers and their spouses were shot by a gunman impersonating a police officer. A manhunt is underway for the person responsible.
Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that all other Minnesota state lawmakers are under protective custody in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement jurisdictions.
Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that Hoffman and his wife were each shot five or six times.
Sources say their dog was also shot.
A manhunt is currently underway in Brooklyn Park for a man pretending to be a police officer.
The suspect, according to the alert, is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. Authorities are asking residents not to approach the suspect if spotted.
Gov. Tim Walz sent a message on X stating he had activated the State Emergency Operations Center and that law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park would have the “full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.”
Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that all 201 state lawmakers are under protective custody Saturday morning.
