Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, husband killed; Rep. John Hoffman and wife also shot

Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were shot and killed Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.”

During a news conference Saturday morning, the governor also confirmed State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times at their home in Champlin. They were both out of surgery, and Walz said he was “optimistic” about their recovery.

Authorities say both lawmakers and their spouses were shot by a gunman impersonating a police officer. A manhunt is underway for the person responsible.

Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that all other Minnesota state lawmakers are under protective custody in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement jurisdictions.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell 5 Eyewitness News at least two MN state lawmakers were shot at their homes last night by a gunman impersonating a police officer. DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hoffman in Brooklyn Park and DFL Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin. Working on more details. pic.twitter.com/ZjI7r00846 — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) June 14, 2025

Gov. Tim Walz sent a message on X stating he had activated the State Emergency Operations Center and that law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park would have the “full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.”

I’ve activated the State Emergency Operations Center.



Local law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park have the full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.



We are monitoring the situation closely and will share more information soon. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that all 201 state lawmakers are under protective custody Saturday morning.

