Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman, husband shot and killed; Sen. John Hoffman and wife also shot

Democratic House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were shot and killed Saturday morning at their home in Brooklyn Park in what Gov. Tim Walz called a “politically motivated assassination.”

During a news conference Saturday morning, the governor also confirmed that DFL State Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also shot multiple times at their home in Champlin. They were both out of surgery, and Walz said he was “cautiously optimistic” about their chances of survival.

“Our state lost a great leader, and I lost the dearest of friends. Speaker Hortman was someone who served the state of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service,” Walz said. “She was a formidable public servant, a fixture and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many.”

Authorities say both lawmakers and their spouses were shot by a gunman impersonating a police officer. A manhunt is underway in Brooklyn Park for the person responsible, and thousands of people in the surrounding area remain under a shelter-in-place order.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans said police first responded to the shooting at the Hoffman residence in Champlin around 2 a.m. At 3:35 a.m., a call came in of a similar attack at Hortman’s home in Brooklyn Park.

Brooklyn Park police were “proactively checking” on Hortman’s home due to her close proximity to Hoffman. Evans said those officers encountered the suspect, who fired at them. Police returned fire, but the gunman got away.

Hortman was first elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives in 2004, and she served as House speaker from 2019 to 2025. She and her husband are survived by their two children.

GOP Rep. Lisa Demuth of Cold Spring succeeded her as House speaker during the 2025 legislative session under a power-sharing agreement in a tied chamber. In a written statement, she condemned the attack on her colleague.

“I am horrified by the evil attack that took place overnight, and heartbroken beyond words by the loss of Speaker-Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark,” Demuth said. “With the law enforcement response ongoing and details still emerging, I will simply ask all Minnesotans to please lift up in prayer the victims of this horrific attack, as well as the law enforcement personnel still working to apprehend the perpetrator.”

Sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that all other Minnesota state lawmakers are under protective custody in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement jurisdictions.

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for updates.