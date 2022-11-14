Space observatory at Hall STEM Academy in North Minneapolis helps students shoot for the stars  

At Hall STEM Academy in north Minneapolis, students are taking their learning beyond the classroom — way beyond the classroom.

The school opened a new $1.2 million space observatory that features two research-grade telescopes. It’s the only observatory inside an elementary school in the state and was a component of the district’s CDD plan to reinvest in the north side of Minneapolis.

STEM Coordinator Joel Halvorson says he hopes it will inspire young scientists.

“They’ll see how a field like astronomy can be something they love their entire lives. Just learning a love of the night sky,” he said.

“I hope it helps them become life-long learners,” Halvorson said.

The observatory is open to any student in the district and is also being used by the Minnesota Astronomical Society.