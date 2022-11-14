Space observatory at Hall STEM Academy in North Minneapolis helps students shoot for the stars  

Ellen Galles KSTP

At Hall STEM Academy in north Minneapolis, students are taking their learning beyond the classroom — way beyond the classroom.

The school opened a new $1.2 million space observatory that features two research-grade telescopes.  It’s the only observatory inside an elementary school in the state and was a component of the district’s CDD plan to reinvest in the north side of Minneapolis.

STEM Coordinator Joel Halvorson says he hopes it will inspire young scientists.

“They’ll see how a field like astronomy can be something they love their entire lives.  Just learning a love of the night sky,” he said.

“I hope it helps them become life-long learners,” Halvorson said.

The observatory is open to any student in the district and is also being used by the Minnesota Astronomical Society.