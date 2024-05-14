Southwest Minnesota family mourns 15-year-old boy after Mother’s Day drowning

It was Mother’s Day when Camron Keosaykham’s family went to Mound Creek County Park in Brown County to celebrate together.

The 15-year-old boy, a high school sophomore, drowned, according to his family.

“He’s a talented, smart, outgoing child, he always made people laugh,” said Ny Sayachack, the teen’s mother. “He’s loved by a lot of people.”

People at the park that afternoon were not able to reach him in time as he went under the water.

The small park doesn’t have a lifeguard on duty by the beach, and attempts to revive the boy weren’t able to help.

“Losing someone we very much love is hard. Don’t know how to cope with it, but we try our best,” said Kayne Chanthaviseth, Camron’s older brother.

The teen was from the nearby town of Mountain Lake, over in Cottonwood County.

He’s the second boy from that small community to drown in about a month.

The Mountain Lake community continues to mourn the loss of 15-year-old Skyler Goulette, who died while canoeing in Eagle Lake back in April.

A woman stopped the 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS crew in the town square on Tuesday afternoon and spoke off camera saying their community of more than 2,000 people, is trying to help the families.

The community support is something Camron’s mother says is helping the family during this time.

“They’ve been very good, it helps a lot, comforts the whole family,” Ny Sayachack said. “The whole community loves and supports us a lot, and it helps a lot.”

A community member has launched a fundraising page to help the family with funeral expenses.

Camron’s family said he always dreamed of going to college to become a pilot.