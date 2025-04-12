South St. Paul police investigating shooting that left 1 dead; man taken into custody

Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in South St. Paul on Friday night.

South St. Paul police said that officers responded to a shooting inside a residence in the 700 block of 12th Avenue North around 8:50 p.m.

Police found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead on scene.

The police department says that officers found and identified a 36-year-old man from Hudson, WI, on scene and took him into custody.

It is believed that the victim and suspect knew each other and that it was not a random act, according to South St. Paul officials. Authorities state that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

South St. Paul police and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

An autopsy will be performed by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the exact cause of death and identify the victim.

Anyone with information should call the South St. Paul Police Department at 651-413-8300.