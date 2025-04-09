South Minneapolis man shot through window in February advocating for neighborhood block watch

For Boyd Hansen, it was an emotional moment.

“Complete craziness, complete chaos,” he recalled. “Sadness for the event that happened.”

On Tuesday, Hansen, 54, showed 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the alley behind his south Minneapolis home, where a 17-year-old suspect fired a shot at his window.

The moment was captured on a Ring camera on Feb. 11, which was released later by Minneapolis police.

It shows three men breaking into a garage.

One of them saw some movement and called out, “Somebody looking out a window.”

Then, a gunshot.

Hansen says moments before; he had heard noises coming from the alley and looked out to see what was going on.

He shared a photo of the nine-millimeter slug that punched a hole through that window, shattered his jaw and broke his collarbone.

“I could have been paralyzed. I could have been brain dead,” Hansen says. “The realization of how close I was to actually dying, and any other potential thing that could’ve happened. How bad everything could have been.”

Police say the shooting was just the start of a two-hour crime spree in south Minneapolis that included burglaries, shootings and a carjacking.

A week later, authorities arrested 19-year-old Quayzhon Lewis and two juveniles, both 17.

They now face assault, attempted robbery and other charges.



“Obviously, like that was horrible,” declares Emma Schroeder, a neighbor. “A bunch of people on a crime spree, he stuck his head out the window and they shot at him.”



After surgery, Hansen is now home, urging his neighbors to consider ramping up security, including starting up an active block watch group.

“We keep watch on each other, we know the neighbors across the alley,” says Jared Boardman, who’s lived in the same house for 40 years. “He talked to me about setting up some cameras in various places, so the whole block is secure.”

Others living in this quiet section of 25th Avenue South say the shooting was a wake-up call.

That citizens walking a beat could keep the area safer.

“I really like the idea of more community involvement,” says Liza Darlington, who lives nearby.

“I think it helps me feel like I have a stage to go before the police, like I know this neighbor, this neighbor, this neighbor,” Schroeder adds. “Knowing more people, I feel that would increase connections.”

Hansen is planning a community meeting in the next couple of weeks, with the hope of discussing a block watch plan with city leaders.

He believes such a plan could make a difference.

“So, if there is something happening, if they see something weird going on inside the neighborhood, that they are not afraid to go outside and say ‘Hey!’” he says. “Even just that little action is a very positive thing, that could decrease the amount of crime and violence.”