South Minneapolis community shaken after shooting that left officer dead, several others injured

A south Minneapolis neighborhood is grieving following a shooting Thursday that left three people dead — including a Minneapolis police officer — and multiple others injured.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Thursday on Blaisdell Avenue near 22nd Street, in the city’s Whittier neighborhood.

Two officers were hit and rushed to the hospital, but one of them, 36-year-old Jamal Mitchell, died.

Officials say at least four others were injured, including that other officer, a firefighter, and a bystander. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the other officer has been treated and released from the hospital.



“Wanted to create a larger presence of a memorial for this officer who was killed,” said Jonathan Mason, who left flowers near the scene on Friday.





Two people who spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS say it started in their apartment building.

“I started seeing people running, but I didn’t know it started from my building,” said Ronald Francisco, a resident in the neighborhood. “I believe it was a robbery that went sour, and I’m hearing they possibly chased him down the street.”

“I heard some arguments, then all of a sudden I heard, ‘pop, pop, pop,'” said Trisilee Carlisle, from Minneapolis.



The BCA says once police arrived on scene, Officer Mitchell located some injured individuals and tried to help them but was ambushed.



“What I can tell you is Officer Mitchell was attempting to assist the individual that shot him,” BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said.

Police fired back at the suspected gunman, who was pronounced dead on scene, officials said.



“I think it’s hard for all of us to process what happened. It’s really unfortunate,” said Riley Heflin, who lives near the scene.

Heflin watched everything unfold from a few doors down.

“I peeked out of my sliding glass door just to take a look as they were taking a victim who appeared to be shot in the head, and I asked if it was an active situation, and they said, ‘Lock your doors. Stay inside. It’s active,'” Heflin said.

Back in the apartment building where witnesses say this started, doors are boarded up after law enforcement worked to secure the scene.

“After this I’m kind of traumatized myself,” Francisco said.

Now this neighborhood mourns the loss of not only Officer Mitchell but the others killed and injured.

“I think all we can do is come together and respect those who lost their lives and the many people who were impacted by this as well,” Heflin said.

The BCA is leading this investigation.

“We are working diligently to understand exactly what unfolded and ask for everyone’s patience as we conduct the preliminary investigation,” a BCA spokesperson said. “… We understand this incident is extremely concerning for the community. There is no indication of an ongoing threat to public safety and again ask for patience as we investigate this challenging incident.”