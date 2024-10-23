South metro ‘road rage’ shooting investigation underway, witnesses saw bullet lodged in phone

Road rage shooting investigation

A cell phone in the pocket of a man shot at during a Savage road rage incident likely saved him from serious injuries.

“His work phone was actually, was steaming, and he pulled it out, there was a bullet inside his work phone from his hip pocket,” Mike Woodley, who heard the shots fired and stepped in to help.

Dan Conboy, who lives feet away from where the shooting happened, near the intersection of Independence Avenue and Maggie Lane, also helped after hearing multiple shots fired.

“There was a bullet lodged right in the center [of his cell phone],” Conboy said, adding in his more than 20 years as a police officer, he had never seen anything like it.

The Savage Police Department confirms with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS this is being investigated as a road rage incident.

The department says investigators believe it all started just before noon on Monday with a dispute at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and Preserve Trail, then the shooting happened about a half mile away.

At the time, the victim of the shooting was in his Eco Shield work truck. The company confirmed with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that it was one of their employees that was involved in the incident, and that they have training to avoid road rage.

Both men who helped share similar stories about what they heard from the driver who was shot at.

“He had mentioned something about this guy followed me [and that] something happened at an intersection,” Conboy said.

“He said he was being chased by a road rage guy, and he caught him and started shooting at him. He rolled down the window to talk to him, and the guy started shooting at him right on this side street in a nice neighborhood in Savage. It was insane,” Woodley added.

As of Tuesday night, no arrests have been reported. And for possible charges for everyone involved, Savage police say they’re still investigating but have not ruled anything out.

They are asking the public for any video that can help in the investigation, adding they should call 952-882-2600 if they can help.