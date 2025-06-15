Sources: Vance Boelter’s wife detained for questioning after traffic stop near Onamia

A manhunt is underway for Vance Boelter, who is suspected of shooting two Minnesota state lawmakers – one of them fatally – as well as their spouses. Now, multiple law enforcement sources have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS a traffic stop at a convenience store located near Onamia late Saturday morning involved a vehicle which was carrying Boelter’s wife, as well as three other relatives.

Sources say a traffic stop was done between 10 and 11 a.m. A witness says about a dozen law enforcement squads converged on the vehicle and remained on the scene for two to three hours.

Two sources tell 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the vehicle contained a weapon, ammunition, cash and passports. However, to our knowledge, no one has been arrested – just questioned.

It also hasn’t been disclosed as to why the vehicle was stopped, whether it was being tracked, or if it was a random traffic stop.

Briefings about the incident are ongoing Saturday night, and 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will continue to track the developments.