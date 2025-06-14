Sources say two Minnesota lawmakers have been shot

Sources have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Tom Hauser that two Minnesota Lawmakers have been shot.

Minnesota state senator John Hoffman in Champlin and Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park were reportedly shot in their homes by a gunman impersonating a police officer.

A manhunt is currently underway in Brooklyn Park for a man pretending to be a police officer.

The suspect, according to the alert, is a white man with brown hair wearing black body armor over a blue shirt and blue pants. Authorities are asking residents not to approach the suspect if spotted.

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell 5 Eyewitness News at least two MN state lawmakers were shot at their homes last night by a gunman impersonating a police officer. DFL Speaker Emerita Melissa Hoffman in Brooklyn Park and DFL Sen. John Hoffman in Champlin.

The current condition of both lawmakers and whether any other victims were involved is currently unknown. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is working to learn more information.

Governor Tim Walz sent a message on X stating he had activated the State Emergency Operations Center and that law enforcement in Champlin and Brooklyn Park would have the “full resources of the State of Minnesota behind them.”

This is a developing, breaking news story. Check back for updates.