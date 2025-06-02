Sources: ‘Administrative issues’ are center of investigation into Golden Valley police chief

Sources told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the city of Golden Valley is investigating “administrative issues” concerning Golden Valley Police Chief Virgil Green, who is on paid leave while the investigation is conducted.

Former Golden Valley City Council member Joanie Clausen told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS city administrators needed to be “more transparent” with citizens, because Chief Green was placed on leave with little, or no, public explanation.

“Well, it’s heartbreaking like everything over the past five years has been,” said Clausen. “Don’t you bring them in and discuss it and work with them? How can we improve this? Instead of just saying, ‘Oh, here are a bunch of things we’re not happy with you, and you’re put on administrative leave.'”

Golden Valley Mayor Roslyn Harmon told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS she had not seen the complaint against Chief Green, but also stated, “This is a total shock, and I plan to get down to the bottom of the facts of what’s really going on.”

A city spokesperson issued the following statement: “The City of Golden Valley has placed Police Chief Virgil Green on paid administrative leave until further notice pending review of a complaint. Under state law the City is unable to share the nature of the complaint. Assistant Chiefs White and Perez will co-lead the department in Chief Green’s absence.”

Attempts to reach Chief Green were unsuccessful.