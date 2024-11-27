Son calls it a ‘miracle’ that mother survived Red Lake home explosion

A northern Minnesota family just got word their 68-year-old mother, who was seriously injured last month in a home explosion in Red Lake, may soon be leaving the hospital.

There was an explosion at Shirley Corona’s home that shook the neighborhood of Highway 1.

“She had a bunch of angels with her that day,” said Elliot Mendoza, the victim’s son. “It’s definitely a miracle; if nobody believed in miracles, this is something that could make somebody believe in miracles.”

Mendoza spoke to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS from Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where his mother has been treated since October.

He said it was a propane leak that led in part to the home blowing up.



Shirley was trapped inside the debris, waiting for help.



The 68-year-old grandmother and mother was seriously burned and had several broken bones and bruises from the explosion.



There were times when Elliot said they weren’t sure if Shirley would pull through due to her significant injuries, but she’s fought through.

“It’s been a roller coaster with emotions and decisions,” Mendoza said.



Mendoza shared a moment from this week that touched him, knowing all the family has gone through.

“She looked over and smiled, ‘Happy birthday, my boy,’ she was really proud to tell me,” Mendoza recalled. “I felt very proud, too.”

The family lost their home in the explosion.

Mendoza said he’s been living in a motel room since the explosion, trying to plan for what’s next.

A fundraising page has been formed to help the family during this time.