Somerset School Board wades into gender debate as new Title IX standards loom

Schools across the country have 10 days to create new plans and policies to meet new federal Title IX requirements, but for some districts, those requirements are creating division.

The Somerset School Board tabled the matter at the Monday night meeting, but there was still a public comment period.

The board also moved the meeting to a larger location to accommodate more people.

“I do not want this in my schools,” an attendee who is against Title IX changes said. “It’s an insult to me.”

Title IX changes are on the horizon. In Somerset, it’s sparking debate.

“I am terrified for the children that listen to this and hear you call them animals and hear you call them mentally ill,” an attendee said during the public comment period. “Shame on you.”

Title IX is widely known for boosting women’s athletics. It makes sex-based discrimination in any school that receives federal funding illegal.

The Biden administration recently made changes to the law to protect LGBTQ+ students from discrimination based on gender identity.

“Stop victimizing yourselves over your fear and paranoia. The LGBTQ community is here. We support them,” an attendee in favor of Title IX changes said.

Somerset residents packed the high school multipurpose room to make their voices heard.

Some people at the meeting said they were against the Title IX changes.

“Now during this unlawful revision of Title IX, we are called heartless and transphobic. None of this is fact,” an attendee who’s against Title IX changes said.

Some community members explained the policy update is not clear enough and could open the door to what they call unfair treatment in sports.

“Title IX does take away from girls being able to compete with girls and boys being able to compete with boys,” an attendee who is against Title IX changes said.

The current Title IX update does not include language about sports, but there could be changes in the near future.

The new Title IX changes go into effect next week Aug. 1. If school districts do not comply, they risk losing federal funding.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS asked a board member when they will take up the Title IX measure again. She responded, “I really don’t know.”