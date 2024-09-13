So Minnesota: William O'Brien State Park

We all can enjoy nature at a state park thanks to the generosity of one woman.

Nancy O’Brien-Wagner knows the fascinating life story of her great aunt Alice O’Brien.

“I thought this is a woman ahead of her time,” O’Brien-Wagner said. “It’s just an honor to have this connection to this land and to this history.”

Alice grew up in St. Paul with wealth and privilege as the daughter of lumber baron William O’Brien. During World War I, Alice volunteered in France as a mechanic and as a nurse with the Red Cross. Alice was also an advocate for social political causes for women.

“She used her car to drive women to the polling places to go and vote for the very first election women could vote in, so that was amazing,” O’Brien-Wagner said.

After her father died, Alice donated land in Marine on St. Croix to the state of Minnesota.

“I imagine she did that because she really did love nature,” O’Brien-Wagner said.

The land became William O’Brien State Park. Lake Alice is named in her honor.