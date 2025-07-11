So Minnesota: Visitors from around the world come to see the Saint John’s Bible

One bible in Minnesota attracts visitors from around the world.

The Saint John’s Bible in Collegeville is the first hand-illuminated, hand-written calligraphy Bible produced in 500 years.

“Whether you’re [a] strong believer or not a believer at all, the Bible has influenced your life,” Tim Ternes, Director of the Saint John’s Bible Gallery, said. “We live in a culture that’s shaped by these words, so we need to understand them.”

The Bible was commissioned by the university in 1995 after renowned scribe Donald Jackson visited Abby Church. The Bible was created by Jackson and a team of artists.

“The collective work of 23 artists over 15 years to make one copy of the Bible,” Ternes said. “The Bible is 1,120 handwritten pages, almost 4.3 million handwritten letters.”