So Minnesota: Veterans Campground

It’s given those who have served our country a place to rest and relax for nearly a century.

In 1926, Veterans Campground on Big Marine Lake in Washington County started after a local farm was donated to help disabled veterans recover from World War I.

“We come up for the togetherness as veterans, as brotherhood enjoy, and we share and have a good, peaceful relaxing time with our family and friends up here,” said campground manager Ken Larson.

Through the years, the camp’s main focus of providing rest and recreation for veterans has not changed.

The campground is open to all military veterans who are currently serving or have been honorably discharged.

(KSTP)

“I got them from Alaska to Arizona to Puerto Rico to the East Coast,” Larson said.