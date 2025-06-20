So Minnesota: Twin Cities Reptiles has sold lizards and snakes for nearly a half of century

Joe Mazan KSTP

Finding friends at Twin Cities Reptiles

The Twin Cities are home to one of the oldest and largest reptile stores in the country.

Twin Cities Reptiles on University Avenue in St. Paul has a unique claim to fame.

“We’re the oldest reptile specialty store in the United States under the original ownership,” Owner Bruce Delles said. “Second-oldest in the nation.”

After serving in the Marines, Delles opened the store in 1978. He fell in love with reptiles as a child. 

“I had the fantasy of ‘one day I’m going own a pet store,'” Delles said. 

From snakes to lizards and more, if God created it, Delles sells it. 

“People like something different,” he said. “They want something more nature-oriented. Something they can be responsible for, take care of, enjoy.”

Prices for reptiles range from a few dollars to a few thousand dollars. 