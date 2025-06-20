So Minnesota: Twin Cities Reptiles has sold lizards and snakes for nearly a half of century

The Twin Cities are home to one of the oldest and largest reptile stores in the country.

Twin Cities Reptiles on University Avenue in St. Paul has a unique claim to fame.

“We’re the oldest reptile specialty store in the United States under the original ownership,” Owner Bruce Delles said. “Second-oldest in the nation.”

After serving in the Marines, Delles opened the store in 1978. He fell in love with reptiles as a child.

“I had the fantasy of ‘one day I’m going own a pet store,'” Delles said.

From snakes to lizards and more, if God created it, Delles sells it.

“People like something different,” he said. “They want something more nature-oriented. Something they can be responsible for, take care of, enjoy.”

Prices for reptiles range from a few dollars to a few thousand dollars.