So Minnesota: The oldest magic store in the United States

From Harry Houdini to David Copperfield, people have always been fascinated with magic.

Larry John Kahlow owns Eagle Magic and Joke Store in Burnsville. The store has an unique claim to fame.

“Eagle Magic and Joke Store is the oldest magic shop in the United States,” Kahlow said.

Eagle Magic dates back to 1899 when Collins Pentz opened in downtown Minneapolis. Pence worked with several magicians including the legendary Harry Houdini.

“Harry Houdini and Pentz became buddies,” Kahlow said. “Harry Houdini did his first aerial straight jack escape in 1915 in downtown Minneapolis.”

Nearly 50 years ago, Kahlow bought the store. In 2008 he moved to Burnsville, where he continues to live the dream of owning the store and performing magic.