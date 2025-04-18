So Minnesota: Sgt. John Rice’s death changed the nation

One VFW in the Twin Cities is named after a man whose death captured national headlines and played a role in the civil rights movement.

Sgt. John Rice VFW Post 6316 in Blaine honors an Indigenous man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Helped start the Civil Rights movement,” Post Commander Corky Olson said. “It brought attention to Indian affairs and how they’re being treated.”

Sgt. Rice was born in Nebraska and lived in Iowa. While fighting in World War II, he was awarded the Bronze Star for heroism. Fighting in the Korean War, Sgt Rice was killed in action. After his body was brought to Sioux City, Iowa, the funeral was stopped.



“They said he could not be buried there because of the bylaws at the time said it a whites only cemetery,” Olson said.

President Harry Truman spoke out against the cemetery and the leaders of Sioux City. Truman offered Sgt. Rice’s wife a plot at Arlington National Cemetery. Sgt. Rice was buried with full military honors.

Less than a decade later, in 1959, the Blaine VFW opened and was named in Sgt. John Rice’s honor.



“With our community and in everything we do, John Rice is the face of the community,” Olson said.