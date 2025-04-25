So Minnesota: Pinball collection at Blainbrook Bowl

This story was originally published on May 15, 2023.

At Blainbrook Bowl, you expect to see bowling balls rolling down the lane, but you’ll also find pinballs rolling under the glass.

The Blaine business has one of the largest collections of pinball machines in the state.

“It’s like looking at children waking up on Christmas morning, I mean these are grown adults, they’ll walk in and they’re like, ‘Oh my God, look at this,’” owner Donny May said.

The business has around 50 pinball machines, with some being more than 50 years old.

“I think a lot of it is, especially people my age, is memories when they were kids,” May said.

“People are like, ‘I remember this game. I got to play it,’ so they’ll play it for three hours.”

Pinball machines can cost a pretty penny.

“Anywhere from $7,000 to $9,000 for a brand new one,” May said. “It is a lot of money.”

Blainbrook hosts several pinball tournaments.