So Minnesota: Old Dutch Foods

It’s hard to eat just one potato chip.

One Minnesota company has been serving up chips for nearly a century.

Old Dutch Foods was started in 1934 by Carl Marx at his home on Grand Avenue in 1934.

“The Dutch are known for cleanliness and quality, so that’s why he went with Dutch and then he put Old in front of it to make it sound the company had been around a long time,” Stephanie Aanenson with Old Dutch Foods said.

About 600 employees now work for the company in Minnesota. The company sells its famous box of chips and savory snacks in several upper Midwest states and all across Canada.

“My dad has always said if you’re not proud of what you’re making, don’t send it out the door,” Aanenson said.

The house on Grand Avenue where the company was founded has a plaque commemorating the birthplace of Old Dutch.