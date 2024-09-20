So Minnesota: Man meets the Beatles in 1965 when they performed at Met Stadium

They were a band that changed music forever.

The Beatles performed in the Twin Cities nearly 60 years ago and one man met the Fab Four.

In 1965, Ron Butwin worked at a Twin Cities music store and loved the Beatles.

“All of a sudden, we heard this music and I thought, ‘What’s going on here,'” Butwin said. “They are the biggest thing in the world right now for music.”

A group at the store came up with an idea to meet their idols when the Beatles performed at Met Stadium in August 1965. They decided to give a Rickenbacker guitar to George Harrison as a gift.

Butwin and a coworker from the music store presented the guitar to Harrison at a press conference before the show.

“We were excited,” Butwin said. “I mean, both of us were trembling.”

Butwin has photos from that day, along with a thank you letter he received signed by George Harrison.