So Minnesota: Leder Games

A St. Paul game company has brought fun to people around the world.

A decade ago, Patrick Leder started Leder Games in St. Paul. The company creates adventure and fantasy tabletop games with names like Vast and Root. The games are sold worldwide in nearly 20 languages.

“Last two years [our] revenue has been about 8 million a year, 8 to 10 million a year,” Leder said. “We’re on track to do it again this year.”

Leder started the company in his home and now has a team of around 20 employees.

“I have a lot of people come up to me and say their kids like what I do, or it’s inspired them to study game design,” Leder said. “In some ways, I still can’t believe it.”