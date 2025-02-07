So Minnesota: Hollywood star Ingrid Bergman's visit to Lindstrom

More than 80 years ago, a big Hollywood star visited a small Minnesota town.

In 1943, actress Ingrid Bergman came to Lindstrom to film a movie for the U.S. Office of War Information during WWII. The movie promoted the importance of Swedish immigrant communities in American life.

“She was a great choice to be the ideal Swedish immigrant,” Lora Tatinger with the Chisago County Historical Society said. “She was a wonderful person, very kind, very beautiful and just a delight for everyone.”

The film shows Bergman walking through Lindstrom, stopping by a family farm whose sons were fighting in WWII. The house where Bergman stayed during her visit still stands today.