So Minnesota: Hollywood star Ingrid Bergman’s visit to Lindstrom
So Minnesota: Hollywood star Ingrid Bergman's visit to Lindstrom
More than 80 years ago, a big Hollywood star visited a small Minnesota town.
In 1943, actress Ingrid Bergman came to Lindstrom to film a movie for the U.S. Office of War Information during WWII. The movie promoted the importance of Swedish immigrant communities in American life.
“She was a great choice to be the ideal Swedish immigrant,” Lora Tatinger with the Chisago County Historical Society said. “She was a wonderful person, very kind, very beautiful and just a delight for everyone.”
The film shows Bergman walking through Lindstrom, stopping by a family farm whose sons were fighting in WWII. The house where Bergman stayed during her visit still stands today.