So Minnesota: Historic Stillwater library

One historic building in Stillwater was built more than a century ago thanks to one of the richest men in American history.

High above the St. Croix River, the Stillwater Public Library opened in 1903.

“How fortunate we are to live and work with a library like this in our community,” Sarah Rosten with the Stillwater Public Library said.

In 1897, the city of Stillwater decided to establish a free public library. At the same time, they asked for a grant from the Andrew Carnegie Foundation, one of the richest men in America. Carnegie donated some of his fortune to build public libraries across the country.

“As part of the grant, they received $20,000 for the building,” Rosten said.

The land donated to Stillwater for the library has a Hollywood connection.

“Bing Crosby’s mother’s family actually donated the land for free for the library,” Rosten said. “His mother was born and raised in Stillwater.”

Stillwater’s library is one of more than 60 Carnegie libraries in Minnesota and one of more than 1,600 nationwide.