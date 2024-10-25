So Minnesota: HiFi Hair and Records

Many build a close connection with the person who cuts their hair.

One man combines a cut and a chord at his Minneapolis shop.

Jonny Clifford owns HiFi Hair and Records near Loring Park.

“It’s become a bit of a gathering place,” he said.

From Elvis’ pompadour to the Beatles mop top, hair and rock have always gone together.

“I wanted to look like Paul Weller or David Bowie, so that’s how I got into hair,” Clifford said.

A dozen years ago, Clifford opened the hair and record store. Every square inch of the walls is covered in music history.

“Everyone relates to something in here because it’s something they grew up with,” Clifford said.

Clifford followed his dream and is now living the dream of owning HiFi Hair and Records.