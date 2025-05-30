So Minnesota: Great Northfield Book Fair

It’s been said, “A book is a gift you can open again and again.”

For several decades, people have found books at one popular Minnesota book fair.

The Great Northfield Book Fair, held every spring, is one of the biggest book sales in the state.

“It really is a community event,” Mark Heiman, with the book fair, said. “I feel when we come together, it’s like a family reunion.”

The event started at a home in town more than six decades ago as a fundraiser for the Northfield Hospital Auxiliary.

“Last year we raised just a little over $99,000 over the five days of the sale, and over the course of the history of the sale since 1961, we’ve raised almost $1.4 million,” Heiman said.

More than 300 volunteers help sell more than 70,000 books during the annual event.