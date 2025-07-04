So Minnesota: Elvis fan writes a book on the king’s time in Minnesota

A big Elvis Presley fan in Minnesota has a new book out on the King of Rock and Roll’s time in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

Bob Foley of Maple Grove has a large collection of Elvis memorabilia and loves listening to his music.

“All day,” Foley said. “Every day. It’s on in my truck all the time.”

This year, Foley wrote a book called “Elvis in Minnesota,” which highlights his concerts in the state between 1956 and 1977.

“Elvis was in Minnesota nine times in his life,” Foley said. “It also encompasses the beginning, [and] middle. It’s everything, and if you get something from all of it, you can tell the whole story of Elvis in Minnesota.”

Foley saw Elvis perform in the Twin Cities in 1976.

