So Minnesota: Eagan park combines nature and art

One park in the Twin Cities combines nature and art.

Caponi Art Park in Eagan is set on 60 acres of rolling wooded hills.

“The idea behind the park itself is that it’s a sixty-acre sculpture and when people get here, they’re walking into a work of art,” park co-founder Cheryl Caponi said.

The park was founded by Cheryl Caponi and her late husband, Tony Caponi.

Born in Italy, Tony moved to Minnesota for school and became an art professor at Macalester College. Tony bought the property in 1950 and built a home and an art studio.

“He would talk about how in Europe art was just a part of daily life, and it’s really exciting we’re catching up to that,” Cheryl Caponi said.

Tony and Cheryl opened the Caponi Art Park nearly four decades ago and 12,000 people visit every year.