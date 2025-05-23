So Minnesota: Caves of Faribault making cheese for over a century

There’s a cheesy tradition in Faribault that dates back nearly a century.

Deep inside sandstone bluffs, you find the Caves of Faribault.

“I think people like the legacy that we have and the story that goes with it,” Scott Pucko with the Caves of Faribault said.

The cheese company’s history dates back to the Great Depression.

“In 1936, Faribault became home to the first Blue Cheese plant in the United States,” Pucko said. “We have about 50,000 square feet of caves.”

The caves are the perfect place to make cheese.



“They offer the perfect moisture and humidity for our cheese to age out,” Pucko said.