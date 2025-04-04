So Minnesota: Bloomington Ice Garden

There are several iconic hockey arenas across our state.

The Bloomington Ice Garden has a connection to the 1980 Olympic Miracle on Ice team.

“With the history, I’d go Bloomington is up there with the Braemar’s and the Hippodrome in Eveleth,” Bob Carr, who worked at decades at Bloomington Ice Garden said.

Opening in 1970, Bloomington Ice Garden brought in stars like the Minnesota North Stars to practice.

“The North Stars would bring their bags in the back,” Carr said.

Other NHL teams and players practiced at the arena, including Wayne Gretzky.

“It’s pretty cool,” Carr said. “You’re up close, but then you got to stay far away. You don’t want to be in the way.”

The 1980 Olympic hockey team, led by legendary coach Herb Brooks, practiced at Bloomington Ice Garden.

“He blended them for one purpose: to win that gold, ” Carr said.

This spring and summer, Bloomington Ice Garden will be closed for a major renovation. It’s scheduled to reopen in the fall.