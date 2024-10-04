So Minnesota: Benson Airport

During World War II, many Minnesotans went off to fight for their country, but some didn’t return home.

At Benson Airport in White Bear Lake, a picture of Roger Benson hangs in a hanger in recognition of his service and sacrifice.

“It’s really a significant story,” Sara Markoe Hanson with the White Bear Lake Area Historical Society said.

Born in 1916, Roger and the Benson family settled on a farm in White Bear Lake where he found his first true love, aviation. Roger convinced his parents to create a runway on the farm.

“They started flying in and out of there and storing planes on the farm,” Markoe Hanson said

When World War II started, Roger joined the Army Air Corps and was sent to the Pacific.

“Roger wasn’t drafted, but he felt compelled to do so he had aviation skills at that point,” Markoe Hanson said.

In November 1944 Roger’s plane crashed and burst into flames.

“He died from burns going back to save other people who were in the plane,” Markoe Hanson said. “He got out essentially and was okay, but he went back to make sure his fellow soldiers could get out and then died a few days later.”

Years later, the Benson family donated their farm to White Bear Township. It was named Benson Airport in honor of Roger.

