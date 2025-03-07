So Minnesota: Badfinger rock star who called Twin Cities home

So Minnesota: Badfinger rock star who called Minnesota home

This week, the world mourned the loss of a rock star.

Joey Molland from the band Badfinger passed away at the age of 77. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke to Molland in 2021 about living in the Twin Cities and his amazing life in music.

This story was originally published on March 12, 2021.

From Bob Dylan to Prince, Minnesota has produced some great musicians.

One rock and roll star has called the Twin Cities home for nearly four decades.

Joey Molland of the band Badfinger lives in Hopkins.

“I love it here,” Molland said. “It’s a great place, great musicians, great clubs.”

Growing up in Liverpool, England, Molland’s rise to stardom would have a Beatles connection when he became a member of the group Badfinger. The band was signed by Apple Records, the Beatles record label. Badfinger’s song “Come and Get It” was written by Paul McCartney.

“It was a big hit all over the world,” Molland said. “It was like I won the lottery or something, you know?”

Molland recently put out a new CD and hopes to tour again soon. As the sole surviving member of Badfinger, Molland looks back on his life as a dream.

“I feel so lucky and blessed. It’s like a miracle, like the good lord leaned down, pushed me into it.”