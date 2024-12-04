Snow, freezing drizzle possible this morning before a drop in temperatures later

Fast weather changes today for the Twin Cities with light snow and light freezing drizzle possible between 6-10 a.m. with temperatures in the low 30s and west-northwest winds at 20-35 mph gusting to 40 mph by noon.

Turning much colder by noon with temperatures falling into the low 20s (wind-chill 10 degrees) by noon and 12 degrees (wind-chill -5 below) with northwest winds at 30-45 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Bitter cold temperatures and winds overnight with lows near 7 degrees (wind-chill -15 below) by 7 a.m. Thursday and clearing skies.

Windy Thursday morning then decreasing winds in the late afternoon with highs in the mid-teens. Warmer in the 30s and 40s this weekend with light rain on Sunday. JONATHAN YUHAS