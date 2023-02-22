Snow falling across the Twin Cities Wednesday morning, hundreds of flights canceled at MSP

Snowfall continued overnight into early Wednesday morning and is expected to keep up throughout the day as a winter storm warning takes its hold on the Minneapolis and St. Paul metro area.

A blizzard warning is also expected to go into effect at noon Wednesday until at least Thursday night for many parts of Minnesota.

With conditions expected to get worse in the Wednesday evening hours, anyone outside of the Twin Cities area could be caught in a blizzard. Rural and open areas will likely experience whiteout conditions due to winds blowing powdery snow across the region.

Between 2-4 inches have fallen in the area since Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas explained that the main impact of the snow storm will hit within the hours of 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday, with snow totals between 9-12 inches and northeast winds reaching between 25-40 mph. Light snow is expected to fall during the day Wednesday, with about 1-3 inches expected, and northeast winds blowing at about 20-30 mph.

A look from a MnDOT snowplow camera.

Thursday morning will see conditions improve, but a significant amount of snowfall will have accumulated at that point.

By the end of Thursday, the Twin Cities is expected to get between 14-24 inches of snow.

More than 290 flights in and out of MSP have been canceled as of Wednesday morning.

As previously reported, airlines have issued travel waivers allowing travelers flying into or out of several airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin over the next couple of days to rebook flights.

With the expected dangerous travel conditions, Walz on Tuesday afternoon declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide emergency relief services for any stranded travelers.

“Minnesotans are no strangers to extreme weather, but this storm could break records. Our agencies are collaborating closely to make sure we’re prepared – and Minnesotans have a part to play, too. Plan ahead, drive safe, and limit travel,” Walz said.

Officials in Minneapolis and St. Paul are asking residents to be proactive and get their vehicles off the roads so crews can plow. Minneapolis is opening extra parking for residents who need it while St. Paul has a few ramps offering “special overnight” parking discounts.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is also asking Minnesotans to stay home if possible while the storm hits the next few days.

Anyone who must travel is urged to check 511mn or click here to better understand the latest road conditions.

Most schools are closed or are switching to e-learning for the rest of the week. See the latest list of school closings here.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS will also update a list of snow emergencies as cities issue them. St. Paul declared back-to-back snow emergencies for Wednesday and Thursday while Minneapolis said it plans to issue one Wednesday morning. See the latest list here.

In the event of a power outage, report it to your electric company. See the list of electric companies here.

“MnDOT has more than 800 snowplows and 1,600 snowplow drivers across the state,” MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said. “Our crews are prepared and ready, and will be working tirelessly day and night to keep highways as safe for travel as possible. We urge Minnesotans to plan ahead, stay home if you can, and check 511MN.org for latest road conditions near you.”

Minnesota state agencies, including the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Safety’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), and the Minnesota National Guard are closely coordinating to prepare.