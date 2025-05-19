State of local emergency, disaster declared by St. Louis County as wildfires continue burning

Late Monday morning, authorities declared a state of local emergency and disaster for St. Louis County, roughly a week after three separate wildfires began burning across the region.

So far, the county said more than 30,000 acres of land and more than 150 buildings have been destroyed by the flames.

The declaration is part of the process for counties to ask for public disaster assistance for wildfire response and recovery from the state of Minnesota. It comes hours before a 6 p.m. meeting in the auditorium of Mesabi East High School in Aurora. That meeting will also be livestreamed on Facebook.

Annia Harala, Chair of the St. Louis County Board, made the declaration, which is valid for up to three days until the County Board can get together and then vote on a declaration. Board members are scheduled to have an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, May 20 in Duluth.

During that meeting, St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay will give an update on wildfire activities and the response. Eventually, a Damage and Impact Assessment Report will be sent to Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) to determine eligibility for state public disaster assistance.

Around 9:15 a.m. Monday, the Eastern Area Incident Management Team announced the Camp House Fire is now 40% contained, while crews were finally able to start containing the Jenkins Creek Fire, although that percentage is only at 6%. Up until Monday morning, that fire was at 0% containment.

Team officials say “great progress” was made along the Camp House Fire’s perimeter, and more crews have arrived, meaning other firefighters can be moved to the Jenkins Creek Fire. So far, there are more than 400 people working on the Camp House Fire, which is at nearly 12,300 acres in size.

Meanwhile, the Jenkins Creek Fire has burned more than 16,300 acres, according to the incident team. So far, just under 200 people are working to contain that fire.

According to the incident team, drier and gustier weather conditions are predicted later this week, and the protection of both the Skibo and Hoyt Lakes communities is still a priority.

More of the people who were forced from their homes by the wildfires burning across northern Minnesota are being allowed back into their properties as fire crews make progress.

Property owners were allowed into the evacuation zones briefly over the weekend, and some returned to find their homes destroyed. Cooler and wet weather had helped the firefight, and overnight, some of the evacuation zones were downgraded to allow for people to fully return to their properties.

The Red Cross is helping people who have lost their homes, and others are collecting donations of essentials as the entire community pulls together to get through this difficult time.

“We have single grandmothers taking care of their grandchildren who have no place to go, who have been displaced. And all of these people have to come back up into our community. They are part of our community, and we will make this work. We will rebuild,” said Crystal Nykiel of Brimson.

A cause for the wildfires still hasn’t been determined.