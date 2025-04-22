Small business owner gets creative to combat tariffs

Minnesota small businesses are looking at creative ways to survive the U.S. tariff war against China.

Beth Benike is the founder and co-owner of Busy Baby in Zumbrota, Minnesota. She creates baby products that she manufactures in China. As of right now, she says she can’t afford to pay the tariffs to have them shipped to the U.S.

One idea: crowdfunding.

Benike launched a GoFundMe page to help pay the tariffs on her latest shipment from China.

“Up until this administration, it didn’t cost us anything. At first, we expected a $30,000 tariff; now it’s $230,000. That’s just out of reach,” Benike said.

U.S. Representative Kelly Morrison visited the Busy Baby Warehouse Monday, calling for immediate relief. Morrison sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Commerce asking for a tariff exemption for small businesses.

“Without immediate relief, small businesses will have to make hard decisions about raising prices, laying off employees, or even closing their doors,” Morrison said.