Sinkhole in St. Paul closes West 7th Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Grand Avenue

The City of St. Paul has closed West Seventh Street from Kellogg Boulevard to Grand Avenue due to a sinkhole in the road that occurred on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the city said that the sinkhole is in front of Burger Moe’s.

The roadway will be open for local business access only, and sidewalks will remain open for pedestrian access.

The city says motorists should use alternate routes and follow posted detours.

St. Paul Public Works and St. Paul Regional Water Services crews are on-site beginning clean-up and repairs.

The city says the repair work is expected to take up to two months.