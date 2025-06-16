Sibley County woman helps law enforcement find suspect in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS obtained this image from a trail camera that captured Vance Boelter before 7 p.m. Sunday night in Green Isle, Sibley County — about a mile from his home.

Wendy Thomas was on the phone with her dad before 9 p.m. when she saw someone in this field — it turns out it was the suspect, Boelter.

“When he got to the culvert, he squatted… ’I was like Dad, that’s somebody… He said hang up and call somebody,’ when I got to the end of the road, an officer was actually coming from the east,” Thomas said.

That’s when Thomas flagged down a member of law enforcement who was driving down the road on the 35600 block of 200th Street.

“I rolled down the window and started waving… ’He said is everything ok?’… I said no, there is somebody here, there is somebody in the culvert,” Thomas said.

Residents hid in their homes as law enforcement on a speaker ordered Boelter to come out of the field and surrender.

“Surprise, surreal, wife is putting the kids to bed, I had just finished making sure the lights were turned on outside, the doors were locked,” said Taylor Johanson, who lives in the area of the arrest.

Boelter eventually surrendered to law enforcement. “Scary in the moment… Feels good that it’s now over,” Johanson said.

“I don’t think I got more than an hour of sleep all night,” said Kevin Effertz.

After a long weekend of police searching the area, Effertz said he slept better Sunday night after learning of the arrest. Effertz said he was shocked that his neighbor was the suspect in the intense manhunt.

“I’ve been a friend of Vance for a couple of years — he’s never even said a cross word,” Effertz said.

As for Thomas, she is still replying Sunday night in her mind, as she spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux.

“Did you ever think you’d be the one to see him and help law enforcement?” Chaloux asked. “No, I didn’t think he was in the area at all,” Thomas said. “To my surprise, that was not the case.”

Complete coverage of the manhunt and arrest of Boelter can be found HERE.