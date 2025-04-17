Shoreview woman rescued from burning home

A Shoreview woman is safe after she was rescued from a burning home.



The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a triplex went up in flames in the 3500 block of Chatsworth Circle around 8 p.m. Wednesday.



One of the men who helped in the rescue tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS he was grateful that everyone is okay.

“Yeah, we were definitely concerned,” said Mariela Martin, who lives nearby. “There were firetrucks just coming out of nowhere from everywhere.”



Mariela Martin lives a couple of units away from where the fire started.



“We actually just moved in on the 15th of this month,” Martin said.



As she returned to see some of the damage on Thursday, Martin admits she was ready to evacuate with her ten-month-old daughter.



“A lot of neighbors were really curious about what was going on,” Martin said.



The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a 23-year-old woman with autism was in an upstairs bedroom inside the burning townhouse. That’s when a deputy, the woman’s grandfather and his roommate came in to rescue her.



“I’m so glad that they were able to get to her, because it seemed pretty severe,” Martin said. “I’m so relieved, I’m so glad that everybody is safe.”



The Lake Johanna fire chief tells 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the first fire unit arrived on scene four minutes after the call, which likely made a big difference in preventing the flames from spreading to nearby homes. He adds that no one was hurt and thanks the selfless acts of others.



It’s early in this investigation, but the chief believes the fire started on the deck, and he says preliminary information suggests it was started by a cigarette.