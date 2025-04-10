Shoppers changing habits with China tariff impact pending

Some shoppers say they’ll be changing their spending habits, while others will be looking closer at where the products come from as goods from China could soon be much more expensive.

As for how many goods we receive from China… it’s a lot.

“I’m sure I would guess a number that is too low,” Rachel White, of Minneapolis, said when asked if she knows how many of her belongings have come from China.

“I’d say a good amount,” Sidney Downs said when asked the same thing.

“[I’ll] probably focus on budgeting a little bit more,” she added about preparing for possible price increases on those products.

For Dakota Snow, he works in finance and is well aware of the amount.

“From basic electronics to fashion, needs, anything that you buy on a regular basis, raw materials, all that’s manufactured in China,” Snow said.

Last year, the U.S. imported more than $450 million in goods and services from China, good enough for the third largest among trading partners.

“In terms of goods that we bring in from China, at the top of that list is probably going to be electronics; appliances are big on there,” Tyler Schipper, associate professor of economics and data analytics, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS.

Other specifics that top the import list from China, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, include cell phones, computers, clothes and toys.

“For the kids, [all] the toys and gaming consoles and video games that stuff will all be more expensive,” Schipper added.

Prices will be higher because of the 125% tariff on imports from China, a boosted amount after they set retaliatory tariffs of 84% on U.S. goods.

“I can tell you that I’ve already ordered a lot less of my stuff online,” White later added about changing her shopping habits as she prepares for the tariff impact.

As for when the price hikes will kick in… that all depends on inventory — while the clothes on the rack and cell phones at the store now aren’t impacted, when they’re gone and more come in, shoppers can expect to see the impact.