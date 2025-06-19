Shootings of Minnesota lawmakers raise conversation about personal information online

Federal prosecutors allege Vance Boelter “extensively planned his stalking, murders, and attempted murders,” according to court filings.

Prosecutors have charged Boelter in a violent crime spree, alleging he shot and killed a Minnesota state representative and her husband and wounded a Minnesota state senator and his wife over the weekend.

Federal court documents show pages from a handwritten journal allegedly found in the vehicle of a shooting suspect that listed numerous people finder websites, along with the names of several Minnesota politicians.

Investigators wrote in court filings that Boelter “embarked on a planned campaign of stalking and violence, designed to inflict fear, injure and kill members of the Minnesota state legislature and their families.”

“This is a tragic reminder of how important that personal safety is,” said former St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, who now runs a security consulting firm.

Axtell said this is also a reminder for anyone, regardless of their occupation, to check what personal information is available about them online, simply by typing your name into a search engine to see what sites hold your data.

“It’s really chilling to think what’s there. All you need is a credit card and keyboard to find this information,” Axtell said.

The former police chief said there are paid services that can try to scrub your personal information from the web, but there are some people search sites that allow you to ask to be removed from their databases.

Auditing what information is out there about yourself is key, Axtell added, to minimize your digital footprint, which might include information about your private life, including a home address.

Social media is also a place where you should check to see what is out there that could include your information.

“We advise private corporations and CEOs across the country on how important that is to have someone on staff to monitor the social media activity where your name is brought up,” Axtell said. “Oftentimes, you can get in front of a potential threat when someone is showing vitriol towards a certain person.”